Trial’d on for size, Trevi’s Haduvio fits nice in IPF cough

News that Trevi Therapeutics Inc. got the size just right of the phase IIb Coral trial with Haduvio (oral nalbuphine extended release) led the company’s shares (NASDAQ:TRVI) to close Dec. 12 at $3.60, up $1.11, or 45%, after trading as high as $4.60.