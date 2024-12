Neurological stocks rise and fall on clinical data; index down

By the end of November 2024, the BioWorld Neurological Diseases Index had dropped 13.4%, deepening its decline of 9.4% at the end of August. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 19.16% in the first 11 months of the year, building on a 10.81% gain reported at the end of October. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index posted a year-to-date increase of 6.27% through November, retreating from its peak gain of 11.7% in August.