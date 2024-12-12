BioWorld - Thursday, December 12, 2024
Caliway’s CBL-514 meets endpoints in reducing abdominal fat

Dec. 12, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Caliway Biopharmaceuticals’ lipolysis candidate, CBL-514, met all the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints in a phase IIb study for subcutaneous fat reduction, paving the way for the company to begin a global pivotal phase III study in 2025.
