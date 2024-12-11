BioWorld - Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Cervomed analyzing data after phase IIb miss in Lewy body dementia

Dec. 10, 2024
By Jennifer Boggs
Cervomed Inc. executives said they intend to scrutinize low plasma drug concentrations that appeared to spoil results from the phase IIb Rewind-LB trial testing neflamapimod in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies.
