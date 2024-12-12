BioWorld - Thursday, December 12, 2024
Regulatory actions for Dec. 12, 2024

Dec. 12, 2024
Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Cipla, Mannkind, Pilatus, Sanofi, Santhera, Theratechnologies.
BioWorld Briefs Regulatory actions