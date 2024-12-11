BioWorld - Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Takeda bolsters oncology pipeline via $1.3B deal for Keros’ elritercept

Dec. 10, 2024
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. is licensing Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s activin inhibitor elritercept in a global development and commercialization deal worth up to $1.3 billion that excludes mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.
