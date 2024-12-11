BioWorld - Wednesday, December 11, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

NMPA clears drugs from Innovent/Hutchmed, Hengrui, Henlius, Luye

Dec. 10, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted new approvals to several Chinese biopharmaceuticals this week, including expanding indications of four different cancer drugs and clearing one sublingual tablet for stroke.
BioWorld Asia Regulatory Cancer Cardiovascular Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule Asia-Pacific China NMPA