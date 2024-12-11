BioWorld - Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Boryung invests $10M in Intuitive Machines for outer space R&D

Dec. 10, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Following its $60 million investment in Axiom Space Inc. last year, Boryung Co. Ltd. made a $10 million private placement in Intuitive Machines Inc. to grow its pharmaceutical R&D reach in outer space.
