Infection

INO-4500 provides long-lasting protection against Lassa fever

Dec. 12, 2024
No Comments
Researchers from Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. described the protective effect exerted by INO-4500, a DNA vaccine produced using the Syncon technology, against lethal Lassa virus in nonhuman primates.
