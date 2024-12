Immuno-oncology

Polypid brings PLEX technology to STING agonist collaboration with Immunogenesis

Polypid Ltd. has entered into a new research and development collaboration with Immunogenesis Inc. for the development of novel formulations utilizing Polypid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology and Immunogenesis’ potent STING agonist drug candidate to potentially enhance treatment for solid tumors.