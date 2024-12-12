BioWorld - Thursday, December 12, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Musculoskeletal

Hansoh scientists patent new IL-17A inhibitors

Dec. 12, 2024
No Comments
Chinese researchers have disclosed interleukin-17A (IL-17A) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of psoriasis and more.
BioWorld Science Musculoskeletal Patents