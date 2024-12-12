BioWorld - Thursday, December 12, 2024
Breaking News: Healing a health divide (that’s long overdue)See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Korean Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology divulges new CD36 receptor antagonists

Dec. 12, 2024
No Comments
Korean Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology has synthesized compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents