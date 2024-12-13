BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Drug duo to Repare lack in gyno cancers? Phase I shows promise
Dec. 13, 2024
By
Randy Osborne
Wall Street wasn’t jumping up and down about Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s early data in gynecological cancers, though the findings look positive and the company has big plans for the combo therapy.
Clinical
Cancer
Genitourinary/sexual function
Women's health
Small molecule