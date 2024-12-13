BioWorld - Friday, December 13, 2024
Welireg, Emcitate among drugs EMA recommends for approval

Dec. 13, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended 17 drugs for approval at its December meeting, bringing the total for 2024 to 114. That is up from the 77 drugs recommended for approval in 2023, of which 39 were novel.
