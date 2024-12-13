BioWorld - Friday, December 13, 2024
Dermatologic

Onquality Pharmaceuticals divulges new JAK inhibitors

Dec. 13, 2024
Onquality Pharmaceuticals China Ltd. has synthesized prodrugs of tofacitinib acting as JAK inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and alopecia areata.
