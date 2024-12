Cancer

New YAP1 or TAZ/TEAD interaction inhibitors disclosed in Hansoh patent

Scientists at Hansoh Bio LLC, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Hansoh Biomedical Co. Ltd. have divulged transcriptional coactivator YAP1 or TAZ/transcriptional enhancer factor (TEAD) interaction inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.