BioWorld - Monday, December 23, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
End of Year

FDA likely to see more legal challenges to rulemaking, guidance in 2025

Dec. 23, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA’s authority was challenged on a number of occasions over the past few decades, but the rate is likely to pick up as the U.S. Supreme Court ruled recently that the agency cannot take judicial deference for granted any longer. Chad Landmon of the D.C. office of Polsinelli told BioWorld that future litigation against the FDA may extend even to sub-regulatory guidance thanks to the outcome in the case of Loper Bright – a scenario in which industry might carve out a few significant wins in the coming year.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA