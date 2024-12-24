Other news to note for December 24, 2024

BioWorld - Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Dec. 24, 2024
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: 10x, Allurion, Avero, Bruker, Fuse-AI, Personalis, Pineapple Power, Prescient Medical, Merck, Moderna, Myr, Northwest Pathology, Signati, Solvd, Spectral AI, Statlab, Trinity Biotech, Versant, Vivos, Xlife.
