Blockbuster bound? Neurocrine’s hyperplasia drug approved

While Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s tildacerfont missed its phase II primary endpoint in classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) last March, the U.S. FDA approved Crenessity (crinecerfont) from Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for treating pediatric and adult CAH patients. The nod could lead the drug to become a blockbuster, analysts said.