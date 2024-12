Checkpoint cleared: FDA approves Unloxcyt in skin cancer

A year after manufacturing issues resulted in a complete response letter for cosibelimab, the U.S. FDA approved Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s drug, branded Unloxcyt, as the first anti-PD-L1 antibody for use in metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma patients who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation.