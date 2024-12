Biopharma deals November 2024

November’s 10 billion-dollar deals cap 2024 as record year

Biopharma deal activity in November reached $29.18 billion, up from $22.29 billion in October. Year-to-date deal values have increased 3.6%, from $194.13 billion in the first 11 months of 2023 to $201.19 billion through November this year, overtaking 2023 to be the highest year on record through the month.