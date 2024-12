Puretech’s modified pirfenidone impresses in phase IIb IPF trial

Puretech Health plc has announced phase IIb data showing its reformulation of pirfenidone has improved the tolerability and increased the efficacy of the marketed antifibrotic in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The tweak on the original molecule involved substituting three hydrogen atoms with three of the heavier counterpart, deuterium, improving stability, whilst retaining the antifibrotic effect.