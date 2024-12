Congress wrapping up US spending bill as clock ticks down

With no time to spare, the U.S. Congress is coming together on a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the federal government running beyond Dec. 20. Intended to fund the government at current levels through March 14, the CR itself is temporary. But of the 1,500-plus pages in the package House leadership released late Dec. 17, only about 100 pages pertain to the actual CR. More than a third of the package is devoted to the health-care sector.