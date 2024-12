Cancer

Ideaya nominates KAT6/7 inhibitor as development candidate

Ideaya Biosciences Inc. has nominated IDE-251, a dual KAT6/7 inhibitor targeting 8p11 amplification tumors in breast and lung cancers, as a development candidate. IDE-251 is an equipotent, highly selective, small-molecule dual inhibitor of KAT6 and -7, both of which have been shown to support cancer cell survival.