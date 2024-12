Cancer

ETX-197/BG-68501 shows antitumoral activity in CCNE-amplified cancers

In tumoral cells, the modulation of the G1/S phases of cell cycle is destabilized by amplification and high expression of cyclin E (CCNE) or by mutation or loss of retinoblastoma 1 (RB1) gene. Cancer cells meeting these characteristics have been sown to be highly sensitive to cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) depletion.