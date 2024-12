Endocrine/metabolic

Verge Genomics selects new development candidate for long-term weight management

Verge Genomics (Verge Analytics Inc.) has nominated a second development candidate, VRG-201, targeting long-term weight management and metabolic homeostasis. VRG-201 is an oral, first-in-class small-molecule therapy that targets the underlying metabolic pathways leading to abnormal weight gain and the development or worsening of obesity.