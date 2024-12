Immuno-oncology

Janssen presents first-in-class bispecific Vδ2 T-cell engaging antibody

The lack of acute myeloid leukemia-specific antigens is one of the challenges for targeted immunotherapy together with on-target off-tumor toxicities due to the expression of the target in normal myeloid cells. A subset of T cells – Vδ2 T-cells – which represent ~5% of the T-cell population in healthy donors, are seen as part of emerging immunotherapeutic strategies.