BioWorld - Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Breaking News: Holiday special – 25% off BioWorld subscriptionsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Oncolytic viruses deliver B7H3-targeting BiTE to the tumor site, enhancing antitumor T-cell immunity

Dec. 17, 2024
No Comments
B7H3 is a pan-cancer antigen considered a promising target for immunotherapy. However, targeting B7H3 using bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTEs) presents the problem of systemic toxicity.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immuno-oncology