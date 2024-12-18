BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Breaking News: Holiday special – 25% off BioWorld subscriptionsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

Gilead and Terray Therapeutics collaborate on drug discovery

Dec. 18, 2024
No Comments
Gilead Sciences Inc. and Terray Therapeutics Inc. have entered into a strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel small-molecule therapies across multiple targets.
BioWorld Science Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Collaboration