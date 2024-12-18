BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Breaking News: Holiday special – 25% off BioWorld subscriptionsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Inflammatory

Insilico Medicine patents new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

Dec. 18, 2024
No Comments
Insilico Medicine Inc. has disclosed NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents