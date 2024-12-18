BioWorld - Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Cancer

Quantx Biosciences US discovers new PARG inhibitors

Dec. 18, 2024
Quantx Biosciences US Inc. has described poly(ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
