Cancer

Beijing Double-Crane Runchuang Technology describes new fascin inhibitors

Dec. 19, 2024
Beijing Double-Crane Runchuang Technology Co. Ltd. has identified fascin (FSCN1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
