Infection
Methionyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitors disclosed in University of Washington patent
Dec. 19, 2024
University of Washington has divulged compounds acting as methionyl-tRNA synthetase (bacterial) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of bacterial and protozoal infections.
BioWorld Science
Infection
Patents