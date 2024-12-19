BioWorld - Thursday, December 19, 2024
Infection

Methionyl-tRNA synthetase inhibitors disclosed in University of Washington patent

Dec. 19, 2024
University of Washington has divulged compounds acting as methionyl-tRNA synthetase (bacterial) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of bacterial and protozoal infections.
