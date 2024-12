Ottimo’s $140M series A to advance PD-1/VEGF inhibitor

Ottimo Pharma Ltd. is equipped to file an IND and take its lead bifunctional antibody into phase II development, after closing a $140 million series A. The round will accelerate development of jankistomig, which targets the PD-1 immune checkpoint whilst inhibiting tumor angiogenesis by neutralizing vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF).