Ionis notches Arrowhead win; Tryngolza cleared for FCS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. CEO Brett Monia predicted that diagnoses of familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) will “accelerate fairly quickly” now that the firm has gained U.S. FDA clearance for Tryngolza (olezarsen) as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglycerides in adults with the rare form of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) that can lead to life-threatening acute pancreatitis (AP).