CRL for Zealand Pharma's glepaglutide; Novo’s Cagrisema disappoints

Dec. 20, 2024
By Nuala Moran
Shares in Zealand Pharma A/S (CO:ZEAL) dropped 22.4% to as low as DKK587 (US$82.16) on Dec. 20, after the U.S. FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) for glepaglutide in the treatment of short bowel syndrome.
