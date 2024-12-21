BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Saturday, December 21, 2024
Home
» CRL for Zealand Pharma's glepaglutide; Novo’s Cagrisema disappoints
CRL for Zealand Pharma's glepaglutide; Novo’s Cagrisema disappoints
Dec. 20, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
Shares in Zealand Pharma A/S (CO:ZEAL) dropped 22.4% to as low as DKK587 (US$82.16) on Dec. 20, after the U.S. FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) for glepaglutide in the treatment of short bowel syndrome.
