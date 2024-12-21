BioWorld - Saturday, December 21, 2024
Bioarctic, Bristol Myers join efforts in $1.35B Alzheimer’s deal

Dec. 20, 2024
By Karen Carey
No Comments
In a deal worth $100 million up front and up to $1.25 billion in milestone payments, Bioarctic AB licensed its pyroglutamate-amyloid-β (pyroglutamate-Aβ) antibody program to Bristol Myers Squibb Co. to advance treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.
