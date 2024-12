Index insights

Biopharma stocks fall but remain above water amid approvals, data, deals

The BioWorld Biopharmaceutical Index (BBI) closed November with a modest 3.58% gain for the year, a sharp decline from its 16.92% rise in September and peak of 25.19% in August. The BBI has now fallen behind the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which posted a 6.27% year-to-date gain, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, up 19.16% at the end of the month.