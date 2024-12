Cancer, GI-focused Onconic shares take off after ₩20B IPO

Onconic Therapeutics Inc., a subsidiary of Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., saw its shares (KOSDAQ:476060) ascend for two consecutive days after debuting with a ₩20.15 billion (US$13.89 million) IPO on the Korea Exchange Dec. 19. Seoul, South Korea-based Onconic’s Kosdaq IPO offered about 1.55 million shares at ₩13,000 each, which was lowered from its original price band of ₩16,000 to ₩18,000 per share after demand forecasting.