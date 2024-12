Novo’s injectable hemophilia treatment approved by FDA

With Alhemo (concizumab-mtci) from Novo Nordisk A/S, a third hemophilia drug in the past eight months has been approved by the U.S. FDA. The once-daily injectable prophylaxis is to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.