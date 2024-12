Alyftrek specs check out in cystic fibrosis as Vertex wins FDA nod

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s chief operating officer Stuart Arbuckle said during the Stifel Healthcare Conference in November that his firm’s launch last year of Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel) for sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia “was the beginning of diversifying on top of our cystic fibrosis [CF] base” – a base that itself continues to grow.