BioWorld - Wednesday, January 1, 2025
FDA wary of overreporting of clinical study protocol deviations
Dec. 31, 2024
By
Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA’s draft guidance for reporting of deviations from clinical study protocols lends some insight as to the definition of a deviation, but the agency highlights some concerns about related compliance activities.
