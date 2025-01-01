BioWorld - Wednesday, January 1, 2025
FDA wary of overreporting of clinical study protocol deviations

Dec. 31, 2024
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The U.S. FDA’s draft guidance for reporting of deviations from clinical study protocols lends some insight as to the definition of a deviation, but the agency highlights some concerns about related compliance activities.
