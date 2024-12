For precision psychiatry, 2024 was one step forward, two steps back

The acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. by Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) was announced in December 2023, and closed as the BioEurope Spring meeting was convening in March. Along with the acquisition of Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. by Abbvie Inc., the deal signaled that big pharma companies were ready to get back into the brain diseases space.