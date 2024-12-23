BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Monday, December 23, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Other news to note for Dec. 23, 2024
Other news to note for Dec. 23, 2024
Dec. 23, 2024
No Comments
Biopharma happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Aadi, Aridis, Corxel, Cytokinetics, Dac Bio, Epitopea, Eton, Genevant, HLB Innovation, Idordia, Ipsen, Merck, Pyxis, Sanofi, Verismo, Wuxi Biologics.
