Med-tech financing sees recovery in 2024, up 43% to $25.36B

Jan. 3, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Med-tech companies raised $25.36 billion in financings in 2024, marking a 43% increase from $17.68 billion in 2023. December saw a significant rise, with $1.72 billion raised, compared to $919.99 million in November.
