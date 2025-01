Med-tech deals 3Q24

Med-tech deal volume rises despite decline in total value in Q1 to Q3

Med-tech deals activity dropped significantly in 2024, falling 84% from $9.83 billion in the first nine months of 2023 to $1.6 billion in the same period this year. While down from $6.59 billion in Q1 to Q3 2022, value is higher than $979.84 million in the comparable period in 2021.