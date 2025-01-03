BioWorld - Friday, January 3, 2025
Strong growth predicted for APAC med-tech market in 2025

Jan. 2, 2025
By Tamra Sami
The Asia Pacific med-tech market is projected to reach $140 billion in 2025 in value, growing roughly 5% per year, driven largely by a rising demand for advanced and personalized medical technologies, including telemedicine and precision medicine.
