Inflammatory

ATYR-0101 exerts anti-fibrotic activity in lung and kidney

Researchers from Atyr Pharma Inc. presented preclinical efficacy data of ATYR-0101, a potential therapeutic biologic based on a domain appended to aspartyl-tRNA synthetase (DARS) in models of lung and kidney fibrosis. By targeting latent-transforming growth factor beta-binding protein 1 (LTBP-1), ATYR-0101 induced apoptosis in myofibroblasts which play a central role in fibrosis and tissue remodeling.