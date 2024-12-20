BioWorld - Friday, December 20, 2024
Breaking News: Holiday special – 25% off BioWorld subscriptionsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

PN-6047 overcomes unwanted side effects of conventional opioids

Dec. 20, 2024
No Comments
The regular use of agonists of the μ-opioid receptor for acute pain relief usually leads to tolerance, respiratory depression, constipation and importantly, abuse potential.
BioWorld Science Conferences Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule