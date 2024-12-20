BioWorld - Friday, December 20, 2024
Immuno-oncology

Iomx Therapeutics files CTA for IOMX-0675

Dec. 20, 2024
Iomx Therapeutics AG has submitted a clinical trial application (CTA) for IOMX‑0675, a dual‑targeting, fully human antibody designed to address the key immune-regulatory LILR receptor family expressed on myeloid and lymphoid immune cells.
